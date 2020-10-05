iKON's Bobby delivers message of hope in his 'Record of Youth' OST single 'Spotlight'

Bobby has a new OST song!





On October 5 KST, the iKON member released the single "Spotlight," the sixth song released for tvN drama 'Record of Youth.' Prior to its release, snippets of the song could be heard at the end of the show's fourth and seventh episodes.



"Spotlight" is an addictive song that melds a number of different genres together, from punk rock to retro pop-rock and electronic to metal. Bobby, a known rapper, participates in the song with an impressive singing skill with an expressive and attractive vocal tone. The song's comforting lyrics deliver a message of hope, telling the listener to continue running toward their future even during the hard times so that they may be able to achieve their dreams.



Meanwhile, "Spotlight" was composed by OST hitmakers Nam Hye Seung and Kim Kyung Hee, who previously participated in the OSTs for 'Goblin,' 'Mister Sunshine,' 'Boyfriend,' 'Crash Landing on You,' and 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay.'





Check out the OST music video for "Spotlight" above!