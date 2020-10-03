11

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Girl's Day's Hyeri cuts her own hair to donate to pediatric cancer patients

AKP STAFF

Girl's Day's Hyeri donated her hair to pediatric cancer patients.

On October 2, Hyeri introduced the topic of her latest YouTube vlog, saying, "Everyone, say goodbye. Today is the day I say goodbye to the long hair I've grown for 5 years. Actually, I've had the urge to cut it from time to time, but I'm finally cutting it today." The idol and actress seemed nervous before cutting her hair into a bob, and she worried, "I had a bob cut a lot in my early twenties. What if I don't look good with it anymore?"

She still made the move to cut her own hair with scissors before letting stylists take over, expressing, "The hair I had in the past will be donated to those who need it more than I do. I'm feeling a little richer."

Watch Hyeri's latest vlog above, and make sure to turn on the English captions. 

  1. Girl's Day
  2. Hyeri
0 869 Share 92% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND