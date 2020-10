Following the promotion schedule, Woollim Entertainment's new boy group DRIPPIN unveiled another track prequel teaser from their debut album 'Boyager.'

The track prequel was released on October 21 at midnight KST and teases the track titled "Overdrive." In contrast to the last track prequel "Sunshine," "Overdrive" boasts a heavy pop genre with underlying bass.

DRIPPIN will be making their debut on October 28 KST, as they release the music video and album 'Boyager.'