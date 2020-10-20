11

Posted by haydn-an

CL looks stunning in the darkness in the teaser photo for her new comeback track "5star"

On October 21 KST, CL dropped another teaser photo for her new song, "5 Star".

CL unveiled the teaser photos on her social media accounts such as Instagram and Twitter. She previously excited fans as she made a surprise announcement of her comeback and a mysterious teaser photo

The teaser photo is of CL standing in the darkness as she poses for the high contrast photo. She covers half her face with the car door and looks directly into the camera. She posted this photo on her social media with the caption of five-star emoticons.

CL will be making a comeback on October 29 KST. So stay tuned for more information to come!

Sally_Ayc112
11 minutes ago

My queen!!!

