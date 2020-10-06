BTS announce their pop-up store through 'BTS POP-UP: Map of the Soul' official trailer teaser video

This year is getting better and better for BTS fans as their favorite group announced their Map of the Soul pop-up store on October 6.

The boy group posted an abstract motion art teaser announcing their new pop-up store on BTS's official YouTube channel. With a felicitous piano and violin instrumental, the teaser video showed a gloomy blue world gain color as the BTS pop-up store appears.

BTS's first pop-up shop opened in October of last year and closed in January of this year. Opening for a brief period of time, the pop-up store provided exclusive and limited edition merchandise for fans. This year, BTS will be having another pop-up shop so keep your eyes open for more information



