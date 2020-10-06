"Wow, a girl group sold that many albums in one day?" Netizens are amazed after BLACKPINK sets a new all-time record for girl group album sales on the first day

BLACKPINK broke records as their first full album 'The Album' sold over 500,000 copies in a day.

The girl group made headlines when they first announced their first full studio album release. Many netizens and fans alike highly-anticipated the girl group's first-ever full album.

After the release, BLACKPINK sold 589,300 copies within a day according to Hanteo Chart on October 6th. The girl group easily surpassed their previous record of 'How You Like That' which sold 204,300 copies in a day. They also broke the all-time high record of albums sold in a day and a week by a girl group. The previous record was 389,300 copies sold in a week set by IZ*ONE's 'Oneiric Diary'.

They have set a new record as the girl idol group to sell over 500,000 album copies in the shortest time. Many are anticipating BLACKPINK to surpass 1 million copies sold and have taken an interest in their sales record.

Currently, the artists who have reached over 1 million copies of albums sold in 2020 is BTS and Seventeen.

Many netizens who have come to hear the news of the girl group's record are impressed with their performance as it is extremely high album sales for a girl group.

Netizens' Commented:

"They will probably reach 1 million copies sold soon."

"They're the best in the girl group. There won't be any other girl group to set this record."



"Congrats to BLACKPINK. I'm so proud."



"So crazy. They're at the same level as the boy idol groups."



"BLACKPINK is the best."



"I think they hit the top as the girl idol group."



"Over 500K copies sold. That's amazing."

