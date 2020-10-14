Junsu confirmed to return with a new solo album

On October 15, singer/musical actor Junsu's label C-Jes Entertainment confirmed with media outlets, "Kim Junsu, who has received abundant love from the general public thanks to his activities not only as a singer but also as a musical actor, will be releasing a new mini album in mid-November."

This will mark Junsu's first official music release in approximately 3 years, since his special single album released before his mandatory military service began in 2017. In addition to his new mini album release, Junsu also plans on greeting fans soon through an online concert. More details will be unveiled soon.

Meanwhile, back in November of last year, Junsu garnered attention from fans for revealing an unreleased single, "On A Snowy Day" via his YouTube channel.

