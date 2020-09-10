Upcoming Woollim rookie group DRIPPIN unveils their mysterious 7th member, maknae Alex

On September 11, Woollim Entertainment unveiled a new 'Allergory of DRIPPIN' intro film of member Alex!

This is the first time ever that Alex has been introduced to fans of the Woollim Rookies, as in the past, the Woollim Rookies were known as 6-members made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants. Now, DRIPPIN has revealed the hidden identity of their mysterious 7th member, the maknae of the group at 15-years old. According to Woollim Entertainment, Alex's role in DRIPPIN is that of a multi-lingual member, fluent in Korean, German, English, and French.

Meanwhile, DRIPPIN plan on introducing each of their members through their ongoing 'Allegory of DRIPPIN' series ahead of their debut next month in October. In the meantime, check out Alex's 'Allegory' film above!