Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actor Lee Ji Hoon to feature on 'I Live Alone'

Actor Lee Ji Hoon is featuring on 'I Live Alone'.

According to reports on September 29, Lee Ji Hoon will be filming for the MBC reality series in October after the Chuseok holiday, September 30 to October 2. 

Drama viewers will remember Lee Ji Hoon made his debut in the 2012 KBS drama 'School 2013'. Recently, he also starred in 'Rookie History Goo Hae Ryung' and 'Dinner Mate'. The actor is now a free agent after ending his contract dispute with his former agency due to unpaid settlements.

Stay tuned for updates on Lee Ji Hoon and 'I Live Alone'. 

