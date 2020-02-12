K.Will renews his contract with Starship Entertainment

On February 12, Starship Entertainment relayed in an official statement, "K.Will recently chose to renew his contract with our agency on the basis of our deep loyalty to each other."







K.Will has been an artist under Starship Entertainment ever since the agency was first established, back in 2007. The solo artist already renewed his contract with the label once in 2015.





Starship Entertainment asked fans and the public to look forward to K.Will's activities in a variety of fields in the near future, including through new music, musical roles, concerts, etc. Meanwhile, Starship is home to Soyu, MONSTA X, Cosmic Girls, Jung Se Woon, and more.

