Music Video
Hyolyn drops 'Say My Name' MV!

Hyolyn has dropped her music video for "Say My Name"!

The MV follows Hyolyn as she dances from the laundromat to basketball court and more with a special appearance by Mommy Son. "Say My Name" is the title track of the former SISTAR member's second solo mini album of the same name, and Hyolyn wrote the lyrics and co-composed the song.

Watch Hyolyn's "Say My Name" MV above, and let us know know what you think in the comments below.

  1. SISTAR
  2. Hyolyn
  3. SAY MY NAME
Great job!! I am very pleased with the song Hyolyn delivered!

misc.
