A.C.E take you through making of 'Favorite Boys' MV

A.C.E have revealed the making of their music video of "Favorite Boys".



The behind-the-scenes video follows the A.C.E members as they see their MV set for the first time, get into their concept outfits, practice their choreography, goof around together, and more. "Favorite Boys" is the title song of the group's fourth mini album '胡蝶之夢 (HJZM): The Butterfly Phantasy', and it's about tempting someone into realizing their feelings for you.



Watch the making of A.C.E's "Favorite Boys" above and their previous MV here.







