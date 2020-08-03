ATEEZ treats fans to dance performance video of current single 'INCEPTION'

10

ATEEZ has a surprise for fans following their comeback!

On August 3 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group unveiled a dance practice video for their current single "INCEPTION," the title track on their newly released 5th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part One.' In the video, the members are seen wearing matching t-shirts, putting on an energetic and well-synced performance of the stage choreography for the single in an agency practice room.

Meanwhile, 'ZERO: FEVER Part One' was released on July 30.

Check out the dance performance video above!

xx-jenn-xx
13 minutes ago

They are so hot...and talented....and hot....and talented...

Domin04
14 minutes ago

I will finally be able to learn the whole choreography!!!

