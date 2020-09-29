LOONA's Yeojin, Choerry & Hyunjin are ready for their comeback in the second set of concept photos for their upcoming mini-album

LOONA continues to prepare for their comeback as they release the next set of concept photos.

Previously, the girl group unveiled new concept photos of three members Vivi, Yves, and Chuu for their upcoming third mini-album. On September 30, the girl group released more photos of members Yeojin, Choerry & Hyunjin. The photos are the same concept as before as each member stands out in a field of white hats.

Their 3rd mini-album titled '12:00' is scheduled to be released on October 19 at 6 PM KST. so stayed tuned for more teasers to come!