ONF releases motion picture teaser as they prepare to make a comeback with their 5th mini-album 'SPIN OFF'

In less than three days, ONF will return with their 5th mini-album, 'SPIN OFF'.

After they announced their comeback, ONF has been consistently keeping fans excited as they released teaser photos and posters. Previously, they released their fourth concept photos where the boys seem to be trapped in a futuristic ship that has been broken down.

Just on August 8th KST, they released a motion picture teaser as the days get closer for their comeback. The motion teaser shows all the six members posing in a background that seems like a place in a virtual game.

ONF's 5th mini-album will be released this coming August 10th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates until the final release!