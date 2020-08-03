Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Felix and The Boyz members New, Kevin, Jooyeon, and Jacob appeared as guests on the August 3 broadcast of KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz'!

On this day, The Boyz teamed up with MC Jung Hyung Don while the Stray Kids members partnered up with MC Jang Sung Kyu.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

The first round of 'Idol On Quiz' consists of a speed quiz, where one team member quizzes the rest of the members on words and phrases ranging from topics related to the members, to old proverbs, etc. While The Boyz fought hard with member Jooyeon setting a quick pace in the beginning, foreign member Kevin stuttered as he struggled to think under pressure. Then, when it came Stray Kids's turn, Hyunjin demonstrated a jaw-dropping chemistry with MC Jang Sung Kyu, knocking out over half of the quiz answers. Ultimately, with Bang Chan and Lee Know also showcasing great concentration, Stray Kids officially became the first ever idol guests of the program thus far to finish all 20 questions of the first speed quiz round!

What surprised the 'Idol On Quiz' MCs even more was that even without MC Jang Sung Kyu's assistance, Stray Kids managed to clear all 20 questions once again for another set of speed quiz topics, with Bang Chan up as the demonstrator.

In the second round, The Boyz and Stray Kids faced off in a word-naming game featuring only vowels or only consonants. For the first time since 'Idol On Quiz' premiered last month, The Boyz and Stray Kids set a new record for the program as two foreign members survived until the top 2!

For the third and final round of 'Idol On Quiz', Stray Kids and The Boyz were asked to choose correct words used to describe marine species from a board of 20 different choices.

After a fierce back and forth between Stray Kids and The Boyz during round three, the boys of Stray Kids succeeded in guessing the winning word in the end! On this day, Stray Kids also became the first ever idol guests of 'Idol On Quiz' to win all three rounds of the show.

Have you been watching KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' on Monday nights at 8:30 PM KST?