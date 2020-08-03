3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

ONEUS begin countdown to 'LIVED' comeback with concept teasers for Hwanwoong and Ravn

ONEUS has begun counting down until the release of their 4th mini album 'LIVED'!

On August 3 KST, the RBW Entertainment boy group unveiled individual concept teasers for members Hwanwoong and Ravn. In the images, both members look rather princely with romantic white ruffled shirts, with Hwanwoong boasting fresh visuals with colorful hair and makeup detail and Ravn looking strong and dynamic as he sits in a throne, a large crown resting in his lap.

Meanwhile, ONEUS's 'LIVED' is set for release on August 19.


Check out the teasers below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

