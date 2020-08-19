A-REAL are ready to 'Wake Me Up' in debut MV teaser

A-REAL have dropped the music video teaser for their debut track "Wake Me Up"!



In the MV teaser, the A-REAL members are ready to wake up and take on the day with a picnic. "Wake Me Up" is the girl group's debut track, and it's set to drop on August 21 KST.



Watch A-REAL's "Wake Me Up" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

