Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

A-REAL are ready to 'Wake Me Up' in debut MV teaser

A-REAL have dropped the music video teaser for their debut track "Wake Me Up"!

In the MV teaser, the A-REAL members are ready to wake up and take on the day with a picnic. "Wake Me Up" is the girl group's debut track, and it's set to drop on August 21 KST.

Watch A-REAL's "Wake Me Up" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below! 

DMV2DMZ196 pts 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

So there is an A-REAL and a C-REAL too? Okay! I'll give the group a view when the MV drops.

