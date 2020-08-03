3

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BOTOPASS unveils updated schedule teaser after bullying allegations cause postponement

AKP STAFF

BOTOPASS has updated their schedule teaser.

On August 3 KST, the upcoming multinational girl group revealed their revised debut schedule for debut album 'Flamingo.' According to the schedule, teasers will begin on August 4, with the new debut date being moved to August 26.


The change follows allegations that some of the members that formerly debuted through girl group ILUV bullied former group member Shin Minah. The agency has since denied these claims.

The new schedule can be seen below.

  1. misc.
  2. BOTOPASS
1 612 Share 60% Upvoted

0

Secretninja3123,840 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

I feel bad for these girls, especially if they are truly innocent. No matter what the outcome is, this bullying scandal and how poorly the company initially handled it will always follow them.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND