BOTOPASS unveils updated schedule teaser after bullying allegations cause postponement

BOTOPASS has updated their schedule teaser.

On August 3 KST, the upcoming multinational girl group revealed their revised debut schedule for debut album 'Flamingo.' According to the schedule, teasers will begin on August 4, with the new debut date being moved to August 26.





The change follows allegations that some of the members that formerly debuted through girl group ILUV bullied former group member Shin Minah. The agency has since denied these claims.

The new schedule can be seen below.