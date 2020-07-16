Park Kyung & Cosmic Girls' Seola drop sweet 'See Saw' MV teaser for 'Backstreet Rookie' OST

Park Kyung and Cosmic Girls' Seola have dropped their music video teaser for "See Saw" for the 'Backstreet Rookie' OST!



The MV teaser features drama characters Choi Dae Hyun (played by Ji Chang Wook) and Jung Saet Byul's (Kim Yoo Jung) playful friendship and growing romance. "See Saw" is an upbeat pop song about a relationship that goes back and forth.



Watch Park Kyung and Seola's "See Saw" MV teaser above! The track drops on July 17 KST.

