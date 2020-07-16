1

Stray Kids explore romantic feelings with attitude in 'Hello Stranger' MV for web drama 'Pop Out Boy'

Stray Kids are exploring feelings of romance and attraction in their newest single, an OST for ongoing web drama series 'Pop Out Boy'!

Composed and written by 3RACHA and arranged by Hong Ji Sang, Stray Kids's OST Part.1 "Hello Stranger" depicts themes such as attraction, the desire to grow closer with a certain someone, etc. You can watch the Stray Kids boys tackle "Hello Stranger" with their signature, rebellious attitude in their latest MV, above!

Meanwhile, web drama 'Pop Out Boy' airs every Thursdays and Sunday at 7 PM KST via YouTube. 

auraxis309 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Kinda off-topic: Does anyone have a clue where to watch this drama?

0

br1deofchani2 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

as usual everything they do is amazing

so many good shots of hyunjin

