Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi have partnered up with DJ/producer Demicat for a moody, Nu-disco remix version of "Naughty"!

Released as a part of SM Entertainment's 'iScreaM' EDM remix project series, 'iScreaM Vol.3: Naughty' incorporates a Nu-disco style bass beat to the original pop dance vibe of "Naughty". Check out the colorful artwork MV for "Naughty"s Demicat remix above!