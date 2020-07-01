Jackson Wang releases "100 Ways" music video to celebrate breaking into the Top 30 of US pop radio

To celebrate "100 Ways" breaking into Mediabase's Top 30 US Pop Chart, Jackson Wang released a special, brand new music video.

Jackson Wang is the first Chinese solo artist to crack Mediabase’s Top 30 US Pop Chart landing at #29. He thanks his fans and radio partners who are helping to make history.

In the MV, Jackson Wang appears sitting in a dimly lighted room alone eating bread. The MV continues with Jackson dancing alone. Throughout the video, he emanates a sensual aura in the dimly lit surroundings.

Check out the beautiful MV above!





