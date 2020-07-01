13

1

Music Video
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Jackson Wang releases "100 Ways" music video to celebrate breaking into the Top 30 of US pop radio

AKP STAFF

To celebrate "100 Ways" breaking into Mediabase's Top 30 US Pop Chart, Jackson Wang released a special, brand new music video.

Jackson Wang is the first Chinese solo artist to crack Mediabase’s Top 30 US Pop Chart landing at #29. He thanks his fans and radio partners who are helping to make history.

In the MV, Jackson Wang appears sitting in a dimly lighted room alone eating bread. The MV continues with Jackson dancing alone. Throughout the video, he emanates a sensual aura in the dimly lit surroundings.

Check out the beautiful MV above!


  1. Jackson
2 1,321 Share 93% Upvoted

0

lilam-32 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

baby birds he thinks about you

Share

0

brideofchani708 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

its a baby chick in tub full of baby chicks

its chickception

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha's 'PLAY' MV teaser revealed
1 hour ago   0   609

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND