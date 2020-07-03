Former Wonder Girls member Sohee opens up personal YouTube channel!

Former Wonder Girls member Sohee has opened up a personal YouTube channel!



Sohee uploaded her first YouTube video on July 3 under the title "First vlog. Furniture shopping is difficult... Sigh (feat. YouTube filming space)." In the video, the former Wonder Girls member talks to fans about her new outfit, browses a furniture store, and explains her thoughts on different pieces.



Along with the video, she posted the message, "Hello, this is Ahn So Hee. I started my first vlog on YouTube. I'm going to show you more diverse sides of myself. I want to share my tastes with you, so I opened my personal channel. Come with me, everyone!"



Watch Sohee's vlog above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!



