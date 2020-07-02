Ayumi opens up about rumors she dated top Japanese star and alleged feud with Sugar members

Ayumi opened up about dating rumors and an alleged feud with the members of old-school K-pop group Sugar.



On July 1, Ayumi posted the video above on her official YouTube channel under the title, "Ayumi is back after 15 years! A romantic relationship? Alcohol? Sugar feud? I've told you everything." The former singer answered questions from fans about her relationship with the Sugar members - Hye Seung, Harin, Hwang Jung Eum, and Park Soo Jin.



She said, "The Sugar members are still very close. We also have a group chat. When something happens, we talk for like an hour. A few days ago, I met up with Hwang Jung Eum."



She continued, "We ate together and talked a lot about the past, but what I still remember talking about is - 'We're not family or friends, but we're something that can't be described. That's why there's nothing to be disappointed in each other about, and I think we're special to each other.' The words struck me. Sugar are like sisters to me... Don't believe rumors that there's bad blood between the Sugar members."



As for whether she dated a top Japanese star, Ayumi expressed honestly, "My answer is yes. Because my boyfriend is always a top star to me. If you're really curious, my answer to that question is yes."