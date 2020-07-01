1

1THE9 reveal 'Turn Over' album highlight medley

1THE9 have revealed their album highlight medley for 'Turn Over'.

The album highlight medley above reveals previews of their title song "Bad Guy", "Paradise", "Glow", "Dream in the Sky", and the instrumental version of "Bad Guy". 1THE9's third mini album 'Turn Over' drops on July 16 KST. 

Listen to 1THE9's 'Turn Over' highlight medley above, and watch their "Bad Guy" MV teasers here and here if you missed them. 

