LOOΠΔ demonstrate their versatility as a group in 'Dazed' pictorial previews

The pretty girls of LOOΠΔ will be featured in a 14-page long pictorial for the July issue of 'Dazed' magazine!

Throughout the pictorial, LOOΠΔ demonstrated their versatility as a group by impressing with their bright visuals in a full group cut, then also bringing out each member's individual charms and characteristics in their individual or unit cuts.

During their interview, the LOOΠΔ members discussed their current interests, looked back on their school days, and shared about their families. Chuu revealed, "I was pretty athletic ever since I was little. After gaining more confidence, I started liking sports more too. I always played with my two younger brothers, so I was good at ball games. These days, I'm into body fitness and body line shaping."

Yves looked back on her past as a top student, remarking, "Even when I dozed off in class, I still wrote down everything that the teacher stressed particular emphasis on. After writing all that down, I just kept reading through the notes everywhere I went, in the car or bus on the way to tutoring school and so on. I think I just studied relentlessly? That was all."

Check out some previews of LOOΠΔ's lovely 'Dazed' pictorial, above and below!

