Watch to see if Cosmic Girls are successful at a part-switch version of 'Butterfly'

Cosmic Girls couldn't help but laugh at themselves.

The girls released a part-switch choreography video for their most recent song "Butterfly". Exy covered Yeonjung, SeolA covered Dayoung, Bona covered Eunseo, Subin covered Dawon, Luda covered Bona, Dawon covered SeolA, Eunseo covered Subin, Yeoreum covered Exy, Dayoung covered Luda, and Yeonjung covered Yeoreum. While they kicked it off without a problem, as the song went on, the girls dissolved into a lot of laughter as they kept bumping into each other and messing up the formation.

Check it out above.