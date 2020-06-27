2

3

Misc
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Watch to see if Cosmic Girls are successful at a part-switch version of 'Butterfly'

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls couldn't help but laugh at themselves.

The girls released a part-switch choreography video for their most recent song "Butterfly". Exy covered Yeonjung, SeolA covered Dayoung, Bona covered Eunseo, Subin covered Dawon, Luda covered Bona, Dawon covered SeolA, Eunseo covered Subin, Yeoreum covered Exy, Dayoung covered Luda, and Yeonjung covered Yeoreum. While they kicked it off without a problem, as the song went on, the girls dissolved into a lot of laughter as they kept bumping into each other and messing up the formation. 

Check it out above.

  1. Cosmic Girls
0 169 Share 40% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND