Jung Seung Hwan reveals romantic MV for 'Walking Along the Moon' starring Seo Kang Jun

Jung Seung Hwan has revealed his music video for "Walking Along the Moon" starring Seo Kang Jun.



In the MV, Seo Kang Jun and rookie actress Hong Ji Yoon appear as a couple in love. "Walking Along the Moon" was featured in the '2020 Dentiste Campaign', and it's about falling in love with someone as the night goes on.



Watch Jung Seung Hwan's "Walking Along the Moon" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.







