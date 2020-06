IZ*ONE's latest concept has fans excited for their upcoming title track "Secret Story of the Swan".

The girls are seen shining in delicate makeup looks and shimmery white stage outfits. As per their previous comebacks, the group shows off their impressive dance skills and teamwork. However, their latest concept indicates that the group is evolving and growing, leading to higher anticipations for their upcoming release.

Stay tuned for IZ*ONE's comeback on June 15.