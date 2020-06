ITZY released a new 2020 dance video of their debut title track "Dalla Dalla".

The popular girl group excited fans when news of their comeback preparation was announced, and it seems like they're feeding viewers well with more content! ITZY threw it back to their debut days by performing a 2020 dance version of "Dalla Dalla", showing off their growth and potential to come!

Check out the video below. Are you excited for ITZY's comeback?