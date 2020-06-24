22

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

EXO's Chen uploads a beautiful cover of Park Hyo Shin's "Breath," fans trend "jongdae" worldwide in support

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chen uploaded a surprise cover on his YouTube Channel.

On June 24, Chen uploaded a cover of Park Hyo Shin's "Breath." In the video, Chen displays his wonderful vocals and numerous fans were happy to hear his voice once again.

Some anti-fans asked Chen to leave EXO after he announced his marriage back in February of this year and welcomed his first daughter to the family on April 29th. However, fans on Twitter are showing their full support for him as his name "jongdae" is trending worldwide.

Check out the beautiful cover above!

jennie-kim129 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

I am seriously so happy to hear his beautiful voice again. I missed him so much

flop-star-2,222 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

