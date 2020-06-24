EXO's Chen uploads a beautiful cover of Park Hyo Shin's "Breath," fans trend "jongdae" worldwide in support

EXO's Chen uploaded a surprise cover on his YouTube Channel.

On June 24, Chen uploaded a cover of Park Hyo Shin's "Breath." In the video, Chen displays his wonderful vocals and numerous fans were happy to hear his voice once again.

Some anti-fans asked Chen to leave EXO after he announced his marriage back in February of this year and welcomed his first daughter to the family on April 29th. However, fans on Twitter are showing their full support for him as his name "jongdae" is trending worldwide.

Check out the beautiful cover above!