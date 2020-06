BTS has revealed their incredible practice for the '2018 MAMA'.

The boys had a 7-minute performance of "Fake Love" for the 2018 awards ceremony. Many fans had been disappointed that they couldn't see the performance in its full glory due to MAMA's lighting and camerawork, but now they've been treated to an amazing gift as BTS released the full practice in its glory as part of their 'FESTA' for this year.

Check it out above.