Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Mnet's 'I-Land' releases applicant version MV of 'Into the I-Land'

AKP STAFF

The contestants of Mnet's upcoming boy group survival project 'I-Land' have released an applicant version MV for "Into the I-Land"!

Produced by Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk, "Into the I-Land" is a pop rock genre inspired by house sounds. The applicant version features all 23 survival contestants, depicting each trainee's hope and energy toward the future. Previously, 'I-Land' pre-released a version of "Into the I-Land", the opening signal song for the series sung by IU

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'I-Land' premieres this June 26 at 11 PM KST worldwide. 

