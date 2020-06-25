Mnet's 'I-Land' releases applicant version MV of 'Into the I-Land'

The contestants of Mnet's upcoming boy group survival project 'I-Land' have released an applicant version MV for "Into the I-Land"!

Produced by Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk, "Into the I-Land" is a pop rock genre inspired by house sounds. The applicant version features all 23 survival contestants, depicting each trainee's hope and energy toward the future. Previously, 'I-Land' pre-released a version of "Into the I-Land", the opening signal song for the series sung by IU.

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'I-Land' premieres this June 26 at 11 PM KST worldwide.

