SF9 release a prologue teaser for 'League of SFGENDS' season 2

SF9 will be returning with 'League of SFGENDS' season 2, starting this May 9!

In season 1 of 'League of SFGENDS', the SF9 members competed against one another individually to personally plan and present unique video content ideas to appeal to their fans. The fans then voted on the best ideas after seeing all of the members' presentations. 

In a prologue teaser for 'League of SFGENDS' season 2 above, SF9 hint that this season of the web reality series will feature 3v.3 v.3 team battles! 

Stay tuned for May 9 to find out which SF9 members will be competing in which teams on 'League of SFGENDS' season 2!

