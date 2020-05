UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok is handsome in his new MV teaser video for "Red Moon".

The rookie idol is ready to make a strong impression with his solo release and his music video teasers show that a lot of thought and effort has been put into this upcoming release. Although Kim Woo Seok was unable to show fans his full potential, he is preparing to leave his mark with his music.

Check out the teaser video above.