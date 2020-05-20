UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk in talks to join upcoming JTBC drama 'Don't Let Go of Your Mind'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is in talks to join the upcoming JTBC drama 'Don't Let Go of Your Mind'.



On May 20, reports revealed Lee Jin Hyuk is starring in the sitcom series, and JTBC stated, "UP10TION member and actor Lee Jin Hyuk is currently in talks to appear in the sitcom, and we're currently negotiating the broadcast details."



'Don't Let Go of Your Mind' is based on the popular webtoon of the same name about regular families that's been running for 10 years. If cast, Lee Jin Hyuk is playing the role of college student Jung Shin, who has a fit body but not the sharpest mind. He runs a secret broadcast telling viewers about his family without their knowledge.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Don't Let Go of Your Mind'.