Natty is here and ready to slay with her first MV teaser for her debut track "NINETEEN".

The talented trainee is finally gearing up for her long-awaited debut and the teasers are definitely showing that she's ready to make a strong first impression. Natty is seen dancing on a rooftop as the sun sets as the video ends with an exclusive listen to the hook of the song!

Are you excited for Natty's debut on May 7th?