TWICE's Jungyeon's strong visuals and charm shine through in her individual teaser video for "More and More".

The talented and wildly popular idol group is preparing to make their comeback and Jeongyeon is the latest member to give her take on the group's new concept. Her delicate smile and gestures already have fans swooning in anticipation, excited to see more.

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for TWICE's comeback on June 1st.