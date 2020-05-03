Lee Seung Gi tests his rifle shooting skills on 'All The Butlers'

On the May 3 broadcast of SBS's 'All The Butlers', the cast members spent time with three legendary Olympic medalists of South Korea's national team including rifle shooter Jin Jong Oh, taekwondo fighter Lee Dae Hoon, and gymnast Yang Hak Sun!

Complete as five with brand new cast members Kim Dong Hyun and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, the butlers of 'All The Butlers' first spent time experiencing what it's like to be in a taekwondo match, then moved on to watch rifle shooting in action.

Being invited to Olympic rifle shooter Jin Jong Oh's personal practice room, the butlers competed for a chance to learn shooting from the gold medalist himself. In the end, Lee Seung Gi earned the chance to stand in front of the shooting target, and hit a score of 9 points on his first try!

Next week, the butlers will be engaging in a true bb-gun shooting match! Catch some clips from this week's 'All The Butlers', above and below.