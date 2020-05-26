2

2

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

EXO's Baekhyun reveals sweet & spicy versions of 'Candy' performance videos

AKP STAFF

EXO's Baekhyun has revealed sweet and spicy versions of "Candy" performance videos.

In the latest videos from SM Entertainment's 'The Stage', Baekhyun has released two different versions of performances for his new track. "Candy" is the title song of the EXO member's second mini album 'Delight'.

Watch Baekhyun's "Candy" performance videos above and below and his MV here if you missed it!

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
  3. CANDY
  4. BAEKHYUN THE STAGE
0 543 Share 50% Upvoted
BTOB, Sungjae
BTOB's Sungjae spotted in new military photo
2 hours ago   0   3,176

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND