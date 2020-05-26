17

Posted by germainej

Fans of NCT's Jaehyun attack Singaporean newspaper for 'damaging his reputation'

Fans of NCT's Jaehyun attacked Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times for allegedly damaging his reputation.

The Straits Times published an article on Jaehyun's recent apology for going out to a club in Itaewon during the coronavirus pandemic, and his fans have took to social media to accuse the newspaper of damaging the idol star's reputation. On May 18, the newspaper released an article with the headline, "NCT vocalist Jaehyun posts apology letter after flouting social distancing rules."

Fans were also upset by the below image of Jaehyun published in the article as they alleged it portrayed him in a negative light. The NCT member's fans even investigated the author behind the article, who turned out to be a 19-year-old intern.  

What are your thoughts on the issue?

View this post on Instagram

_ Ain’t Real Tattoos

A post shared by Jaehyun (@_jeongjaehyun) on

quark123954,055 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Is this the only article on the incident they wrote? Cause if so that's really random since it's not even the major part of the story. Using that photo is really shitty though. He's a professional singer. He has photos to accompany press. You don't have to pick an out of context behind the scenes photo from his Instagram. Given the stigma against tattoos in some places in Asia... they knew the optics of picking that photo.

Aga_C2,306 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Ok ,so its a really short article and not really defamatory in any way- it literally just says that he and the other 97-line members went to Itaewon when social distancing was being practiced, and that SM and Jaehyun issued statements/apologies confirming he'd been tested negative. Which is the truth. No different from what other news sites reported.

However, it is weird that Jaehyun is used in the title, and the other 97-liners were just mentioned in the article... especially as Jungkook was a participant (he is undoubtably the most famous even in Singapore). Whilst not inaccurate to do so, it is kind of... iffy? To put the target on Jaehyun rather than all the participants this way. On the other hand the article only mentions Jaehyun's apology and does not indicate/mention that any of the other idols apologised (which is kind of shady as SM was actually the last to issue a statement on the matter) which actually frames Jaehyun in a better light than them.

Then again... out of the hundreds of photos, they decided to use this one to head the article:

