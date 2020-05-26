Fans of NCT's Jaehyun attack Singaporean newspaper for 'damaging his reputation'

Fans of NCT's Jaehyun attacked Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times for allegedly damaging his reputation.



The Straits Times published an article on Jaehyun's recent apology for going out to a club in Itaewon during the coronavirus pandemic, and his fans have took to social media to accuse the newspaper of damaging the idol star's reputation. On May 18, the newspaper released an article with the headline, "NCT vocalist Jaehyun posts apology letter after flouting social distancing rules."



Fans were also upset by the below image of Jaehyun published in the article as they alleged it portrayed him in a negative light. The NCT member's fans even investigated the author behind the article, who turned out to be a 19-year-old intern.



What are your thoughts on the issue?



