SF9 will be releasing their first ever photobook.

The photobook is titled 'L'Amitié', which means 'friendship' in French. It's a perfect title for SF9, who's gone through a lot together since they debuted in 2016. The teaser indeed show the boys hanging out with each other, including biking through a field and leaning up against one another in the warm sunlight.

Check out the teaser above. The photobook will start its presales later this afternoon on April 20th at 3PM KST.