NU'EST will be making a comeback very soon this spring!

On April 3, Pledis Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "It's true that NU'EST are currently working on their new album, aiming to return this May. The specific date has yet to be decided. They are working hard on preparations such as recording music. Please look forward to it."







This will mark NU'EST first comeback in approximately 7 months, since the release of their 7th mini album 'The Table' last year. Can't wait!