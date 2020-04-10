2

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

New AOMG artist DeVita reveals stunning MV teaser for 'All About You'

AKP STAFF

New AOMG artist DeVita has revealed a stunning music video teaser for "All About You".

The teaser features a mellow piano playing with DeVita in black and white against a hilltop church background. "All About You" is a title track of her debut EP album 'CRÈME' alongside her recently released track "EVITA!", and both tracks are said to show her spectrum as an artist.

DeVita's "All About You" drops on April 13 KST. What do you think of her latest MV teaser?

  1. DeVita
  2. ALL ABOUT YOU
0 327 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND