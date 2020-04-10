New AOMG artist DeVita reveals stunning MV teaser for 'All About You'

New AOMG artist DeVita has revealed a stunning music video teaser for "All About You".



The teaser features a mellow piano playing with DeVita in black and white against a hilltop church background. "All About You" is a title track of her debut EP album 'CRÈME' alongside her recently released track "EVITA!", and both tracks are said to show her spectrum as an artist.



DeVita's "All About You" drops on April 13 KST. What do you think of her latest MV teaser?



