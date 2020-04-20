H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) get ready to dance in 2nd teaser for 'Soul' debut MV

2

H&D (X1's Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) are less than a day away from releasing their debut music video as a duo!

On April 20 KST, the duo's agency MBK Entertainment unveiled the second music video teaser for their debut single "Soul." In the video, each get their own time with the camera in various settings, showing off their duality as a pair. A sample of the song plays in the background, complete with a bouncing club-like bassline that complements the choreography shown in the clip.


Meanwhile, the full music video comes out on April 21.

Check out the teaser above!

