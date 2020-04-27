Cignature treats fans to lively dance cover performance of Girls' Generation's 'I Got A Boy'

Cignature is paying homage to Girls' Generation with a new dance cover!

On April 27 KST, the rookie girl group unveiled a dance cover performance of Girls' Generation's 2013 hit single "I Got A Boy" through their official YouTube channel. In the clip, the members are seen in their J9 Entertainment practice room, having plenty of fun by lipsyncing along and adding playful ad-libs to the song's original choreography.

Meanwhile, the group is currently promoting their first comeback single "ASSA."

Check out the dance performance above!