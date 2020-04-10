Cignature shine in 'ASSA' performance MV

Cignature have dropped a performance music video for "ASSA".



The girl group made their debut with "Nun Nu Nan Na" this past February, and they returned with their second single "ASSA" after just 2 months. The performance MV above gives fans a look at Cignature's full choreography for the track and their bright, colorful concept.



Watch Cignature's "ASSA" performance MV above their original MV here if you missed it!

