Highlight's Doojoon says he'd rather go back to military than trainee days

Highlight's Doojoon revealed he'd rather go back to the military than return to his trainee days.



Doojoon was officially discharged from his mandatory military service today on April 10, and he held a V Live event with fans to celebrate the event. Fans then asked, "What's better? Going to the military once more or being a trainee again," and the Highlight member expressed in frustration, "That's too much."



He then said he'd rather go to the military again, saying, "It's the difference between having a promise and not having one. The military has a shorter time period, but being a trainee doesn't. I was more energetic when I was a trainee though."



Doojoon expressed, "That was a very difficult yet sharp question."



Are you happy to see Doojoon back?

