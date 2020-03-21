N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung and child star Asia Campbell created an adorable duo on 'Immortal Song'.



For the March 21st 'Prodigy' special, singers teamed up with child geniuses on stage, and Yoo Hwe Seung and young MC as well as historian Asia Campbell covered Adele's 2011 hit song "Someone Like You". The N.Flying member expressed, "I was surprised that she selected this song. In my opinion, I thought it was a very heavy song, but she did very well."



Though Yoo Hwe Seung and Asia did impress the audience with their strong and steady vocals, it was genius Kim Tae Yeon and guitarist Nam Sang Il who took the final win.



Check out Yoo Hwe Seung and Asia's performance above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!





